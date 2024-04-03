Orioles game Wednesday vs. Royals to begin at 6:05 p.m. after 5-hour rain delay

The Orioles and Kansas City Royals will begin play Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. after a five-hour rain delay. Fans who left will be allowed to reenter, the Orioles said.

The rainy weather in Baltimore made it uncertain whether the Orioles would be able to play their series finale, originally scheduled for 1:05 p.m., before the Royals leave town Wednesday night. The Orioles have a day off Thursday, but the Royals are scheduled to play the Chicago White Sox in Kansas City that day.

If the Orioles can’t finish Wednesday’s game, it would likely be picked up later in the season on a mutual day off. An option could be Monday, Sept. 23, before the Orioles go to New York to play the Yankees and the Royals come east to play the Washington Nationals on Sept. 24.

Baltimore (3-2) and Kansas City (2-3) split the first two games of the series. Jordan Westburg’s two-run, walk-off home run on Monday propelled the Orioles to victory, but the bats stalled and starting pitcher Cole Irvin struggled in a 4-1 loss Tuesday.

The contest will feature a tantalizing pitching matchup between Orioles ace Corbin Burnes and up-and-coming Royals lefty Cole Ragans.

Wednesday’s lineup features Jorge Mateo’s first start in center field this season. Here’s Baltimore’s lineup:

This story might be updated.