The Orioles are fourth in Baseball America’s farm system rankings. What do the top three teams have that they don’t? | ANALYSIS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
·5 min read
Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Adley Rutschman
    American baseball player

Another first for the Orioles’ developing farm system came Wednesday, with Baltimore coming in fourth in Baseball America’s latest organizational rankings.

It’s the first preseason top-five ranking for the Orioles, though they ranked second in the most recent midseason edition. In addition to the Seattle Mariners, who retained the top spot, Baltimore also trails American League East compatriot Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh.

The Orioles entered last season with the No. 7 farm system in Baseball America’s view, with executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias inheriting a farm system that was 22nd in 2019′s preseason rankings. They jumped to 12th before the next season, largely fueled by the addition of catcher Adley Rutschman, selected with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Now, Rutschman is a near-consensus pick for baseball’s top prospect, while Baseball America has right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, selected in the first round a year earlier by the previous front-office regime, as the No. 6 overall prospect, the highest-ranked pitcher.

That pairing will give Baltimore a boost in any rankings of farm systems, with the hope they’ll eventually be contributing to major league wins and playoff contention. But this top-five status shows the “elite talent pipeline” Elias promised after he was hired is well under construction.

Although having the No. 1 farm system is less of an organizational goal than contending for World Series titles, it’s not as if they’re juxtaposing aspirations. As Baseball America noted, 16 of the past 17 teams to be atop its preseason farm system rankings reached the postseason within the next two years, with the exception being a Kansas City Royals organization that made consecutive World Series beginning the third year after being No. 1.

That the Orioles have now slightly slipped in the rankings to a place where three teams are in front of them shows there’s still room to grow, and each of those teams offers an element Baltimore is trying to match.

Mariners: Top-tier depth

With baseball’s top hitting and pitching prospects leading the Orioles’ system, it’s tough to argue that another organization has a better pairing of highly ranked minor leaguers. The Detroit Tigers are the only other team with two top 10 prospects in outfielder Riley Greene (4) and infielder Spencer Torkelson (5).

Seattle comes close, with outfielder Julio Rodriguez (2) challenging Rutschman for the top spot and right-hander George Kirby (12) joining Rodriguez and Rays right-hander Shane Baz as the clear-cut top three among pitching prospects. And although the Orioles have as many top 100 prospects as the Mariners, Seattle has two more ranked in the top 50. One of whom, shortstop Noelvi Marte, is ranked 18th.

Fifty is somewhat of an arbitrary cutoff, given Baltimore’s third- and fourth-ranked prospects came in at 52nd (left-hander DL Hall) and 57th (infielder Gunnar Henderson). Both could easily play their way into the top 50 by the next edition of the rankings, though it’s also possible at least Rutschman will have graduated by then.

Still, although Baltimore has the strongest top two of any major league team, there are teams that beat them out in terms of depth. With recent high draft picks in Henderson, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg and Heston Kjerstad poised to climb up the system in 2022, it’s possible that won’t be the case this time next year even if Baltimore’s top three prospects all have significant major league time in 2022.

Rays: Major league experience

The organizational goal is obviously not to have baseball’s No. 1 farm system, but to have a minor league system that perpetually produces top talent to feed a consistently contending major league team. In many ways, the Orioles are trying to echo the Rays.

Despite low payrolls, Tampa Bay keeps finding ways to produce young talent and win major league games. The Orioles hope their methodology of the former will soon lead to the latter, but the Rays’ knack for acquisition and development will be tough to match. Despite graduating several top prospects over the past year — including phenom Wander Franco, whose promotion to the majors soon led to Rutschman’s ascension to the No. 1 spot — the Rays retained a highly ranked system. Tampa Bay has had a preseason top-five system for five straight years, and this year, the Rays have five top 100 prospects. Although that matches Baltimore’s total, Tampa Bay’s top three prospects have already appeared in the major leagues, while of the Orioles’ top 10 prospects, only Rutschman, outfielder Kyle Stowers and right-hander Kyle Bradish have even reached Triple-A.

That’s not only a sign of the readiness of the Rays’ top prospects, but also a byproduct of their major league success: They turned to prospects when they needed help to win games, while Baltimore’s focus remains on minor league development rather than major league contention.

Pirates: International signings

Last month, the Orioles had their largest international signing class in terms of financial investment, giving out the biggest bonus to a Latin American teenager in franchise history while their top five commitments collectively signed for $4 million. But even as the Orioles’ investment into Latin America has skyrocketed — with a facility in the Dominican Republic also under construction — the fruits of those efforts have yet to reach the upper levels of their farm system or top prospect lists.

The Pirates have six top 100 prospects, with half having signed out of Dominican Republic as teenagers. Although the Orioles could have up to a third of the prospects in the 11-30 range of their rankings be products of their international efforts, none of those players appear in their top 10.

When Elias’ front-office regime took over, the group recognized this as a deficient area and has quickly worked to revamp it. But given that it’s a process that generally involves signing players half a decade or more from sniffing the majors, Baltimore seemingly has yet to see the full impact of those efforts on organizational rankings such as these. With the early returns, though, it figures to be only a matter of time.

Recommended Stories

  • Mets farm system takes step forward in new Baseball America organization rankings

    The New York Mets' farm system took another step forward in the new organization rankings from Baseball America.

  • Yankees' farm system in Top 15 of Baseball America's rankings for 2022

    Baseball America released their farm system rankings heading into 2022, and the Yankees landed in the Top 15.

  • What to expect from Buck Showalter's first Spring Training as Mets manager | Baseball Night in NY

    Michelle Margaux, Anthony Recker, Anthony McCarron and Britt Ghiroli discuss the expectations for Buck Showalter's first spring training as Mets manager. Britt shares information from her time covering the Orioles when Showalter was the manager, saying he's insanely detail oriented and thinks about whose locker should next to whose. Recker and McCarron talk about the benefit of Showalter's obsessiveness to the players. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, a cast of leading New York baseball writers and experts discuss the latest MLB baseball offseason news involving the New York Mets, NY Yankees, and key division rivals.

  • John Bradley on Saving the Planet, Stealing Scenes in ‘Moonfall’

    If you watch the trailer for the apocalyptic disaster movie Moonfall, you might come away with the impression that the star of the film is its third-billed comedic lead. In the movie, Game of Thrones veteran John Bradley plays science-loving conspiracy theorist K. C. Houseman who discovers the moon is not what it seems and teams […]

  • Ferentz wants Iowa alumni advisory committee to continue

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday he wants to restructure an advisory committee of former players formed after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program. “This is a time right now to think about football, think about a lot of things,” Ferentz said at a news conference. Former offensive lineman David Porter, the leader of the original 10-person committee, suggested in early January that it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz.

  • What trading for Frankie Montas could cost Mets | Mets Hot Stove

    SNY's Jim Duquette proposes what he believes a trade for Oakland pitcher Frankie Montas could cost the Mets. Duquette believes a Montas trade would cost them Jeff McNeil and OF prospect Alex Ramirez, who The Athletic has as the No. 100 overall prospect. In addition to Montas, the Mets would receive pitcher Lou Trivino. Watch more Mets Hot Stove: https://sny.tv/shows/mets-hot-stove About Mets Hot Stove: Join a rotating panel of writers, baseball experts, MLB players and special guests as they give you the inside scoop on the offseason moves of the New York Mets and the rest of Major League Baseball.

  • Poland to send air-defense weapons, ammo, drones to Ukraine

    Poland has joined a growing group of countries declaring they will supply weapons to Ukraine amid the country’s tensions with Russia.

  • Katie Ormerod plays down fears about quality of fake snow at Beijing Winter Olympics

    British snowboarder Katie Ormerod has admitted her surprise at the state of the controversial fake snow which is being used exclusively at a Winter Olympics for the first time.

  • Bullets’ 1971-72 season: When losers were winners in Baltimore

    Remember the Bullets, Baltimore’s pro basketball team of yore? The fast-breaking, undersized five with its crew-cut coach (Gene Shue), windmill-dunking forward (Gus Johnson) and stutter-stepping maestro (Earl Monroe)? For 10 years, the Bullets played the Civic Center — now Royal Farms Arena — before moving to Landover and eventually to Washington to become the Wizards. While here, the Bullets ...

  • Twitter reacts to five-star OL Devon Campbell signing with Texas

    Lots of excitement from around the program about Devon Campbell signing with Texas.

  • Three things we learned from Kansas State’s thrilling victory over Oklahoma State

    Some thoughts on Nijel Pack’s game-winning shot for Kansas State

  • Stay or go: Predicting the Bears unrestricted free agents in 2022

    We're predicting whether these Bears unrestricted free agents will be back with the team or departing in free agency.

  • Evaluating Packers roster entering 2022 offseason

    Breaking down the Packers' roster – with pending free agents – exiting the 2021 season and entering the 2022 offseason. Includes salary cap perspective from Ken Ingalls.

  • RNC to debate Trump ally's resolution to expel Cheney, Kinzinger: report

    Members of the Republican National Committee (RNC) will reportedly debate a resolution put forth by a Trump ally this week that calls for expelling Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) from the House Republican Conference.The Washington Post reported on Monday that RNC members will discuss a resolution proposed by two-time Trump campaign adviser David Bossie at the committee's annual meeting this week in Salt Lake City.The...

  • NHL Rink Wrap: Kraken get first shutout; Ugly day for Blackhawks

    The Seattle Kraken record their first shutout in franchise history thanks to Philipp Grubauer while the Chicago Blackhawks have a pretty ugly day on and off the ice.

  • Buccaneers exploring options for successor to Tom Brady

    Long before Tom Brady called it quits, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began contemplating a future without the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Brady announced his retirement Tuesday, ending an unparalleled career that began with a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots followed by two seasons with the Bucs, who went from missing the playoffs 12 consecutive years before his arrival to winning the NFL title in his first season in a new uniform. The decision was not a surprise to general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians, who assembled an all-star roster around Brady with an understanding that it would be difficult to keep an ultra-talented lineup together for 2022 — with or without the 44-year-old quarterback.

  • Why the Steelers should pass on a QB and trot out Mason Rudolph in the 2022 season

    In just a few short months, Mason Rudolph will get into the nitty-gritty of his first offseason as QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Raiders hire Champ Kelly as assistant G.M.

    The Raiders announced the hiring of Dave Ziegler as their General Manager earlier this week and they announced the hiring of a top lieutenant for him on Wednesday. Champ Kelly will be the team’s assistant G.M. Kelly spent the last seven seasons with the Bears and was their assistant director of player personnel for the [more]

  • Time and money developing a better logo could have been spent developing a better team

    In his column, Tim Rowland looks at the saga of the Washington Football Team as it picks a new name, and whether it'll get better on the field.

  • Indiana basketball will try to enhance its March Madness resume vs. Illinois

    The Indiana Hoosiers have played well for much of the past couple of weeks. Nationally-ranked Illinois will challenge them.