Orioles finally sign their first free agent of the offseason in right-hander Kohl Stewart

The Orioles are in the midst of a rebuild and haven't done much to improve their major-league roster this offseason. In fact, Baltimore was close to ending 2019 without acquiring a single free agent this winter before agreeing to a deal with right-hander Kohl Stewart on Sunday.

Stewart, 25, was drafted fourth overall by the Minnesota Twins in 2013 but never saw much success in the majors. He was released in November after posting a 6.39 ERA in nine appearances (two starts) for the Twins last season.

The deal is reportedly a "split contract" that will pay Stewart $800,000 if makes the majors. It also includes a minor-league option, giving Baltimore the flexibility to send him down if needed.

Double-A pitcher Marcos Diplán was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

