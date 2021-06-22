Orioles finally call up knuckleball pitcher Mickey Jannis

Orioles call up knuckleball pitcher Mickey Jannis originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Orioles are finally calling up long-awaited pitcher Mickey Jannis, a fan favorite in Baltimore for his unique story.

Jannis becomes the only active knuckleballer in baseball, throwing the rare, unpredictable pitch. Jannis also becomes one of the oldest players in franchise history to make his Major League debut, which he will do at 33 years old.

We have selected the contract of RHP Mickey Jannis from Triple-A Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/pjDnBXPtUv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 22, 2021

Jannis was drafted in the 44th round of the 2010 MLB Draft and has toiled in the minors and independent leagues for the last decade, so it's particularly exciting for fans to see a longshot get his chance at the big league level.

He has a 2.92 ERA in 24.2 innings with Triple-A Norfolk this season, so in addition to being a fun story and an oddity among MLB hurlers, Jannis is also a potential upgrade on a struggling staff that desperately needs more reliable pitchers.

To make room for Jannis, Mac Sceroler was designated for assignment.