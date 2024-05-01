Orioles face the Yankees with 2-0 series lead

New York Yankees (19-12, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (19-10, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (1-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (3-0, 2.55 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -161, Yankees +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees, leading the series 2-0.

Baltimore has a 19-10 record overall and an 11-6 record in home games. The Orioles have a 14-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has an 11-7 record on the road and a 19-12 record overall. The Yankees have an 8-3 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has three doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 24 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan O'Hearn is 11-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Yankees with a .325 batting average, and has six doubles, eight home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. Anthony Rizzo is 12-for-38 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Craig Kimbrel: day-to-day (back), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.