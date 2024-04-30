Orioles face the Yankees with 1-0 series lead

New York Yankees (19-11, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (18-10, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-2, 4.61 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -120, Orioles +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the New York Yankees.

Baltimore has gone 10-6 in home games and 18-10 overall. The Orioles have hit 45 total home runs to lead the majors.

New York is 19-11 overall and 11-6 in road games. The Yankees rank second in MLB play with 37 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has three doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads New York with seven home runs while slugging .553. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-38 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Yankees: 5-5, .266 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Craig Kimbrel: day-to-day (back), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.