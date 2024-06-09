Orioles face the Rays with 2-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (41-22, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-33, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (6-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (2-3, 3.56 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -138, Rays +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays with a 2-0 series lead.

Tampa Bay has a 17-20 record in home games and a 31-33 record overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .234, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Baltimore has a 20-10 record in road games and a 41-22 record overall. The Orioles have a 32-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .246 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 10-for-33 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman leads the Orioles with a .300 batting average, and has eight doubles, 12 home runs, 15 walks and 43 RBI. Anthony Santander is 13-for-38 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Orioles: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Orioles: Kyle Stowers: day-to-day (wrist), Jorge Mateo: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.