Orioles' entire grounds crew gets ejected during 9th inning vs. Yankees

In what should be filed under Things You Never Thought You’d See at the Ballpark, the Orioles’ grounds crew was ejected from Baltimore’s game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. Moments later, the clouds overhead opened up and it began to rain.

The Orioles grounds crew got ejected from the game 👀pic.twitter.com/mWjL8TVwqo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 16, 2021

Third base umpire Tim Timmons had evidently heard enough from the stadium’s field maintenance crew when he sent the entire group off the field in the top of the ninth. The Orioles were two outs away from securing an unlikely win over New York, but the Yankees stormed back to take the lead before Baltimore could close things out.

Although rain had been falling for most of the contest, players were forced to endure an even bigger downpour for the final five outs. Once the game ended, the grounds crew was permitted to return and start rolling out the tarp.

With the loss, the Orioles dropped to 46-99 on the season.