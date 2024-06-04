Orioles continue AL East dominance with 7-2 win over Blue Jays as surging Austin Hays homers twice

TORONTO — The Orioles’ outfield has been a carousel of who’s hot and who’s not this season, with playing time shifting frequently depending on which players are swinging the bat well.

On Monday night, each of their starting outfielders were locked in as Anthony Santander, Colton Cowser and Austin Hays combined to drive in five of the Orioles’ runs in their 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hays, who has five hits in his past three games, hit his first two home runs of the season off Blue Jays starter and former Oriole Kevin Gausman. Santander took the right-hander deep as well for his 11th of the season while Cowser finished 1-for-4 with an RBI double off the wall in left-center.

The Orioles (38-20) are 9-2 in their past 11 games, having scored five or more runs seven times.

Grayson Rodriguez had one of his best starts of the season, holding Toronto to two runs (one earned) on seven hits and zero walks with four strikeouts. Coming off a 10-strikeout game in which he gave up four runs in a loss to the Boston Red Sox, Rodriguez didn’t generate as many whiffs but was at his best with runners on. He stranded three and held the Blue Jays to one hit with runners on second or third base, lowering his ERA on the season to 3.28 through 10 starts.

The game marked the major league debut for infield prospect Connor Norby, who went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He did turn a slick double play in the sixth, fielding a deflected line drive off Rodriguez’s glove and flipping it to Gunnar Henderson. Manager Brandon Hyde substituted infielder Ramón Urías for Norby in the field to begin the bottom of the seventh.

With the Orioles’ bullpen taxed from a heavy workload over the weekend, Rodriguez kept his pitch count low enough to stay in the game until two outs in the seventh. He struck out outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on his 86th pitch but Hyde opted to turn to setup man Yennier Cano with runners on the corners. Second baseman Davis Schneider then lined out to right field to end the threat.

Cano remained in the game for the eighth and put the Blue Jays down in order for a clean outing against the heart of Toronto’s lineup. Urías, playing on his 30th birthday, then tacked on another run with a solo homer in the ninth off Blue Jays reliever Ryan Burr. It was the Orioles’ fourth home run of the game, which tied their season high set Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays and April 11 in Boston. Keegan Akin pitched the ninth to seal the victory.

Baltimore’s win continued its success against the American League East, improving to 12-4 in divisional games to tie the Seattle Mariners for the best intra-division record in MLB. The Orioles, who are 44-24 against divisional opponents since the start of 2023, will look to extend their active streak of consecutive AL East sets without a series loss to 20 on Tuesday when ace Corbin Burnes gets the start. The Blue Jays have yet to announce who will take the ball opposite him.

