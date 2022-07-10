Orioles complete four-game sweep of Angels

Angels left fielder Monte Harrison is greeted at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning Sunday in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

The Baltimore Orioles rolled to their eighth straight victory Sunday, using successive four-run innings and three RBIs by Ramon Urias in a 9-5 victory over the road-weary Los Angeles Angels.

Baltimore fell behind 2-0 before storming back to complete a 7-0 homestand and its first four-game sweep of the Angels since 2003. The Orioles had not won eight consecutive games in a season since April 22 to May 1, 2005, though they won 12 straight across two seasons in late 2015 and early 2016.

Urias singled in two runs during a four-run fourth inning and added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 8-2.

Baltimore (43-44) moved with one game of .500 for the first time since it was 0-1.

It’s been quite an exhilarating stretch for a rebuilding team that lost more than 100 games in three of the last four years, the exception being the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Monte Harrison and Max Stassi homered for the sinking Angels, who now sit a season-worst 11 games under .500 at 38-49 after a 1-8 swing that began in Houston and Miami.

Austin Voth (1-1) pitched five innings to earn his first victory with the Orioles since being claimed off waivers from Washington on June 7.

Harrison gave the Angels a 2-0 lead in the third with his second career homer, a two-run drive to right. After celebrating his first long ball since August 2020 with the Marlins, he had to wait through a video replay because the Orioles questioned whether he actually touched first base.

L.A. starter Jose Suarez (1-3) retired his first 10 batters before walking two and hitting another in the fourth. The lefty gave up an RBI double to Ryan Mountcastle and a two-run single to Urias, and was lifted after Rougned Odor singled in a run.

The Angels contributed heavily to Baltimore’s four-run fifth. Not only was there a fielding error and a balk, but one run scored on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.