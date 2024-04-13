Orioles’ comeback ways end with 11-1 loss to Brewers in Jackson Holliday’s home debut

BALTIMORE — Hours before Friday night’s first pitch, Brandon Hyde told reporters that he’d love for his team to get off to better starts. He lamented an offense that has struggled early in games, but lauded the fire it showed in rallying late.

The Orioles, who completed come-from-behind wins each of the past three nights in Boston and hold a league-leading six on the year, dug themselves too deep Friday, falling 11-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers under intermittent rain at Camden Yards.

Baltimore never found the late-game, pass-the-baton offense that has defined its early going.

The Orioles (8-5) went 6-for-33 at the plate with 14 strikeouts and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position against Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and his relievers. Peralta pitched six innings of one-run ball with 11 strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.55.

Milwaukee’s offense couldn’t relate. The Brewers jumped on Orioles starter Tyler Wells for an early spark in the second inning. First, it was a 434-foot, two-run homer for designated hitter Gary Sánchez. Then former Orioles prospect Joey Ortiz piled on with an RBI triple into the right field corner — his first at-bat against his former club since departing Baltimore as part of the package that brought in ace Corbin Burnes.

Three-runs each in the fifth and sixth innings accentuated the Brewers’ potency. A two-run shot from William Contreras to make it 9-1 seemed to put a comeback beyond arm’s reach.

Most of those in attendance in Friday’s loss were there for one reason: Jackson Holliday’s home debut. Cameras followed him at every step, zoomed in on his rosy cheeks and blonde hair every moment he stepped beyond the home dugout.

Holliday, the 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick and top-ranked prospect in baseball before being called up earlier this week, struck out in his highly anticipated first plate appearance after receiving a standing ovation. He struck out again in the fifth, then went down looking in the seventh. Fans rose to their feet each time holding cell-phone cameras, with many of the announced 32,205 in attendance wearing the giveaway T-shirts adorned with the 20-year-old infielder’s face. He said he liked that picture of himself.

Defensively, Holliday tracked down a pop-up in shallow right field to stop the bleeding after Milwaukee’s one-run third inning that gave the visitors a 4-0 lead. He was the middle piece of a 6-4-3 double play in the fifth.

Holliday’s dad and seven-time All-Star, Matt Holliday, joined the Apple TV+ broadcast after Jackson’s second strikeout. He offered a mix of sage perspective and fatherly advice.

“He looks like he might be pressing a little bit. If we could get that first hit out of the way,” Matt said. “It’s really tough. He’s faced three really good starters and in this league, there’s just no soft landing spots, so it’s a challenge, it’s a grind every day. But he’s up for the task. He just needs to get that first one and take a deep breath and I think he’ll relax a little bit.”

The cameras follow Holliday like the burgeoning baseball celebrity he is. The hype follows the new kid. But Colton Cowser is certainly showing he’s worthy of a slice of that fanfare.

The 24-year-old outfielder was the only Orioles hitter to make dent in the scoreboard. He doubled in the first but was left stranded. He came back up in the fourth and tattooed a 415-foot homer over the center field wall, the third of his career. Each of his at-bats Friday were met with a chorus of “moos.” The cow-like chant raised an octave each time Cowser swung the bat.

Hyde said Cowser was “a little bit too patient” in his 26 big league appearances last year. The maturation has come as a result of his heightened sense of when to be aggressive. He knows which pitches he can handle, according to the sixth-year manager, and pounces accordingly.

Baltimore’s early deficit started with a shaky outing from Wells. He lasted four innings — the first time an Orioles starting pitcher hasn’t made it through five this season — surrendering four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk. His replacement, Jonathan Heasley, wasn’t much better. The right-hander allowed six runs on seven hits, including two homers.

Dillon Tate, in his first appearance since Saturday’s loss in Pittsburgh, pitched two scoreless innings with a strikeout and a walk. Jacob Webb pitched the ninth, allowing two hits, a walk and a run.

The Orioles have played tense baseball of late. Coming off three consecutive comeback wins and putting themselves in position for a shot at a fourth, tensions can flare. Such was the case with the Brewers’ commanding 9-1 lead in the sixth when catcher James McCann and shortstop Willy Adames exchanged words at home plate. The benches quickly cleared, then the bullpens, before players went back to their dugouts.

Hyde would prefer the offense pass the baton earlier. It’s less stressful that way.

Around the horn

• Recent trade acquisition Yohan Ramírez, a right-handed reliever from the New York Mets, is expected to arrive in Baltimore in the coming days, according to Hyde. Ramírez does not have a minor league option.

• Catcher Adley Rustchman and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle each earned their first days off Friday night. With that, Cowser slid up to into the No. 2 spot in the lineup for the first time in his career. It was also outfielder Austin Hays’ first start since April 7 at Pittsburgh.

