Orioles’ comeback not enough to overcome Astros’ 9-run inning in 14-11 loss

HOUSTON — Trailing by 11 runs after six innings Friday night, the Orioles fought their way back to force the Houston Astros to use reliever Bryan Abreu in a save situation in the ninth. But after engineering a fierce comeback bid, Baltimore ultimately fell short in a 14-11 loss.

Coming off a historic 17-5 win in the Bronx, the Orioles looked like a completely different team when the sixth inning came to a close. Baltimore (49-26) allowed nine runs in the sixth and 12 between the sixth and fifth frames, spoiling their opportunity to retake the American League East lead after the first-place New York Yankees lost earlier in the evening.

Grayson Rodriguez matched his season high with seven runs allowed, first set April 23 when the Los Angeles Angels chased him after only 4 1/3 innings. This time, he went out for the sixth inning but didn’t go any deeper after manager Brandon Hyde went to the bullpen when the Astros’ first two hitters got aboard in what was then a 3-2 game.

Things unraveled from there. The Astros sent 13 hitters to the plate, racking up six hits and two walks including run-scoring doubles by Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Mauricio Dubón and Joey Loperfido, the last of whom did it twice. Jacob Webb failed to record an out and Dillon Tate allowed three inherited runs and another three of his own to score before the inning mercifully came to an end. Right fielder Anthony Santander recorded an error as well, but the run ended being earned anyway when the hits kept on coming.

By the time the Orioles came to bat again, they trailed by 11. Their 14 runs allowed were the most the team had given up in a game since Sept. 10, 2022. They didn’t let the scoreboard stop them from putting up a fight to make the score more respectable, though, launching four homers and scoring eight runs between the seventh and eighth innings to pull within three.

Gunnar Henderson homered in both frames, driving in three runs between the two blasts to push his home run total to 24, three behind New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the MLB lead. Jorge Mateo chipped in with a two-run shot and Santander hit his 20th of the season — and his 11th in June — as Orioles left the yard at least once for the 20th straight game to tie a team record set in 1998.

Adley Rutschman also went 5 for 5, collecting four singles and a double for the second five-hit game of his MLB career. Rutschman pushed his batting average up to .305, best among qualified Orioles and second in the AL behind only Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (.318), who was picked No. 2 overall behind Rutschman in the 2019 draft.

The game began with the Astros scoring in each of the first two frames. Rodriguez allowed a run four pitches into his outing with Altuve hitting on an infield single, Alex Bregman reaching on a fielding error by Jordan Westburg, Altuve moving to third on a wild pitch and then scoring on a ground-ball double play off the bat of Yordan Álvarez. Altuve then collected his first RBI of the day with a double in the second.

Astros starter Jake Bloss took the mound for his MLB debut, making the jump straight from Double-A and lasting only 3 2/3 innings before leaving the game with right shoulder discomfort. The Orioles scored twice against the 22-year-old former Georgetown star with both runs coming in the third. Ryan O’Hearn drove in one on an RBI fielder’s choice and Santander later drove him in with a bloop single to right.

After the disastrous sixth inning, Nick Vespi pitched two scoreless to give the Orioles a chance. Abreu entered the game to protect the Astros’ three-run lead and retired the side in order to end the game. The Orioles will look to even the series Saturday when they send Corbin Burnes to the mound looking for his 11th straight quality start. Ronel Blanco is expected to get the ball for Houston.