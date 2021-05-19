Orioles' Chris Davis to miss the rest of the 2021 MLB season

Chris Davis to miss the rest of the 2021 MLB season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For many years, slugging first baseman Chris Davis was one of the best, most exciting players not just on the Orioles, but in all of Major League Baseball. It's been a long time since that was the case, however, and on Wednesday the team announced the end of another disappointing season for Davis in Baltimore.

Mike Elias on his Zoom call said Chris Davis has undergone surgery this morning to repair left hip. In Dallas. Arthroscopic procedure #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) May 19, 2021

The longtime veteran did not play a single game in 2021, and now he has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left hip and will miss the remainder of the season.

This comes on the heels of Davis playing just 16 games in the truncated 2020 season. By the time he is next healthy enough to suit up for the O's, it will have been two and a half years since his last MLB home run.

It's possible Davis will make another go of it next season, as the team announced he is expected to be fully healthy by next year's spring training. But Davis will enter the 2022 season at 36 years old and in the final year of his much maligned 7-year contract that made him the highest paid player in franchise history.

Davis has not had a Wins Above Replacement above 0.0 since 2016, the first year of his mega contract. With 2022 being his final year under contract, it's possible the Orioles will decide it's finally a small enough amount of dead money to simply cut bait and move on.

If so, then Wednesday will mark one of the unofficial ends of the Chris Davis era in Baltimore. It's a stretch that will be remembered fondly for his early seasons and poorly for the later years.

Whatever happens in 2022, fans now know for certain that Davis will not be on the field for the rest of this season at least, giving the Orioles the chance to get both established and developing stars like Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle into the lineup on a daily basis more easily.