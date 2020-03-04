Orioles' Chris Davis feeling more confident after hot start to spring

At least for a few weeks, Chris Davis appears to have his mojo back.

The 33-year-old first baseman, who over the last few seasons has drawn the ire of Orioles fans and the attention of baseball fans in general for his massive contract and poor play, has started off the spring as well as he could've hoped for.

Davis, who added 25 pounds of muscle in the offseason, is bigger than he was last fall.

"Physically, he looks different," manager Brandon Hyde said with a grin. "He definitely worked hard this offseason. Really worked on his body. He is a lot stronger, the ball is coming off his bat differently in batting practice. And I think he's got a little bit of confidence back. I like his mental side right now, I think he's really in a good place mentally, which is the first step."

Davis has five hits in nine at-bats this spring, three of them home runs. He's added seven RBIs, walked six times and struck out just once. He's also posted a slash line of .556/.647/1.156 in the early start of the spring in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS.

That's a stark contrast from the 2019 season, where he slashed a disheartening .179/.276/.326 and hit just 12 home runs - his lowest total since 2011 when he played just 59 games.

Since signing his seven-year, 161 million dollar contract in 2016, Davis has hit 92 home runs in 1,799 at-bats with a batting average of .198 and an on-base percentage of .294. Last season was the worst it's been, too. and frustrations boiled over.

Davis started the year on an 0-for-54 clip and he became a punchline across the sport for his horrendous start. It was hard to watch.

"It's been a tough few years. He came out and said it the other day how it's been a grind for him, and it has," Hyde said. "We're giving him every resource possible. There's a steady flow of communication back and forth and I want him to be in a good place mentally to give him his best chance to have success."

While Davis likely won't be the power hitter who slugged 53 home runs in 2013, any form of success is a welcome sign for a player whose confidence was sapped over the last few seasons.

"He definitely has a game mask back, which is one of the things that we had scripted out for him this offseason," general manager Mike Elias said. "He had been trying to maintain some leanness to stay healthy and keep weight off of his lower half. We thought it just sapped his power too much. I liked the fact that he's put on size, I do think we're seeing some better swings from him so far."

While it's still early - and early in spring training to boot - the hope is Davis could be on track for a productive season, by his standards, for the first time in years. But it is a tempered optimism. There's a long way to go and the odds of any kind of resurgence remain long for a player Davis' age given how far his numbers have fallen.

"It's early, we'll see," Elias said. " It's something that's been a source of frustration for him, and us, since we got here. We're working on it and trying new things."

