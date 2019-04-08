Orioles’ Chris Davis 0-for-44 at bat, closes in on record futility

Chris Davis could break an MLB record on Monday, but it's not one to brag about.

The Baltimore Orioles first baseman is 0-for-44 at the plate, a drought that extends back to last season. He has been at bat 23 times so far this term, and if he walks away from the plate three more times on Monday without success, he will break MLB's record for the longest drought without a hit.

Davis hasn't had a hit since September 14, when he doubled during his first at-bat against the Chicago White Sox.

The current record-holder for a non-pitcher is Eugenio Velez, who went hitless in 46 at-bats with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers from 2010-11.

Davis signed a seven-year, $161-million contract with Baltimore after the 2015 season. In the first three seasons of that deal, Davis hit .199 with a .296 on-base percentage and .391 slugging percentage.

Davis and the rest of the Orioles will be facing right-hander Marco Estrada and the Athletics on Monday in Baltimore.