Orioles CF Adam Jones explains why he nixed trade to Phillies

The Phillies wanted Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones, but the veteran didn't want the Phillies.

Jones, a pending free agent, declined to waive his 10-and-5 no-trade rights to come to the Phillies. On Monday night, Jim Salisbury reported the Phillies and Orioles had an agreement but Jones turned it down.

Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline passed and Jones remained in Baltimore. On Tuesday night, Jones (sort of) explained why he decided to stay in Baltimore.

Per the Baltimore Sun:

"When players walked out years ago and walked the picket lines and stuff, they did that for reasons like this. I earned this and it's my decision. I don't have to explain it to nobody. It's my decision. Thank you. "I made the decision, you all didn't. This is my decision, this is my life. I'm not going around dictating other people's lives. So why do they do that with us? No one is going to tell me what to do. I earned every single bit of it. People before me fought vigorously, tirelessly to get rights like this. And I can invoke them."

The Phillies and Orioles were both active during trade deadline day. The Phils acquired catcher Wilson Ramos from the Rays and lefty pitcher Aaron Loup from Toronto (see story).

Baltimore traded Brad Brach, Jonathan Schoop, Darren O'Day and Kevin Gausman on Tuesday in addition to moving Manny Machado and Zach Britton previously.

