Orioles to call up Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect

April 10 (UPI) -- Baseball's top prospect is headed to the big leagues, with the Baltimore Orioles set to promote minor-league infielder Jackson Holliday.

Sources told The Athletic, ESPN and the Baltimore Sun about the promotion Tuesday night. The Orioles, who have not officially announced Holliday's promotion, will face the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in Boston.

Holliday, the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He hit .333 with two home runs and nine RBIs through 10 games this season at Triple-A Norfolk.

Holliday, 20, hit .323 with 12 home runs, 30 doubles, 75 RBIs and 24 stolen bases over 124 minor-league games last season.

The Orioles (6-4) sit in third place in the American League West, a half-game behind the second-place Boston Red Sox (7-4) and three games back of the division-leading New York Yankees (10-2).

First pitch for Wednesday's Orioles-Red Sox game is set for 7:10 p.m. EDT at Fenway Park.