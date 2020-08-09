Orioles broadcasters on Nationals’ tarp situation: ‘This is funny, but it’s not’

If 2020 couldn't get any weirder, the Orioles and Nationals had a unique moment during a rain delay on Sunday.

The Nationals' grounds crew couldn't get the tarp on the field.

With the Orioles leading 5-2 in the sixth inning, a brief but strong rain shower emerged over Nationals Park. And the grounds crew couldn't get the tarp out in time, drenching the entire infield.

Orioles announcers... "this is funny but it's not" pic.twitter.com/sIVXcVCEo9 — David Malitz (@malitzd) August 9, 2020

"It looks like it's coming out and going in, all at the same time, if that makes sense," MASN color commentator Ben McDonald said.

"This is not good. This is not even close to being good." pic.twitter.com/6Hj38lhuhZ — David Malitz (@malitzd) August 9, 2020

He then remarked the game would look like a Slip-N-Side instead of a baseball game, as standing water filled the infield. The crew had to roll the tarp back, then try again to roll it out.

Part one of the best/worst thing I've ever seen happen during a baseball game. Turn the volume on, the Os commentary is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Q39Me3E93E — Heather Intersectional Baseball (@AlainnFocail) August 9, 2020

What should've been just a brief delay turned into a nightmare for the grounds crew, as they had to stand in the pouring rain trying to fix a tarp that wouldn't cooperate.

I need the circus music over this pic.twitter.com/oWCMeaNgMD — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) August 9, 2020

They eventually got the tarp out, but only after the rain had stopped.

