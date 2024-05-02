Orioles bring 2-1 series lead over Yankees into game 4

New York Yankees (20-12, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (19-11, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (2-1, 2.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (2-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -135, Orioles +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the New York Yankees with a 2-1 series lead.

Baltimore has an 11-7 record in home games and a 19-11 record overall. The Orioles have hit 45 total home runs to lead MLB.

New York has gone 12-7 on the road and 20-12 overall. The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .398.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has three doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 24 RBI for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 14-for-43 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has a .325 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has six doubles and eight home runs. Anthony Rizzo is 11-for-38 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .222 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .259 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Craig Kimbrel: day-to-day (back), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.