Orioles take on the Brewers in first of 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (8-3, first in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-4, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-0, 3.09 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -120, Brewers +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to start a three-game series.

Baltimore is 8-4 overall and 4-2 at home. The Orioles have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 2.88.

Milwaukee has an 8-3 record overall and a 5-1 record in road games. The Brewers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.77.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has a double, two triples and three home runs for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 11-for-24 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with six extra base hits (a double and five home runs). William Contreras is 16-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.