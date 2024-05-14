Orioles-Blue Jays game is rained out, to be made up as part of a July 29 doubleheader

The tarp covers the field as the baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to weather, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Baltimore. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Monday, July 29. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Toronto manager John Schneider was encouraged by his team's improved health.

But a rainout probably wasn't the worst thing.

The Blue Jays' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night was postponed because of rain. It was called about an hour before the scheduled start time and is set to be made up as part of a July 29 doubleheader in Baltimore.

The teams have a game scheduled Wednesday at 12:35 p.m., although rain is expected that day as well. The Orioles announced that starter Kyle Bradish (0-0) would simply be pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Blue Jays were without outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier and third baseman Justin Turner in Monday night's 3-2 win in 10 innings. Those three have been dealing with illness, although Kiermaier was set to start Tuesday and play the field.

Catcher Danny Jansen, who missed Monday's game because of back spasms, was also penciled into the starting lineup before Tuesday's game was called.

The postponement announcement came about a half-hour after Schneider spoke to reporters. When asked about the prospect of a rain delay and a late night at the ballpark, followed by an early afternoon game Wednesday, he didn't sound too concerned.

“That's nothing compared to what we've been through," he said. "If we're here all night, great. I think we're all kind of past that right now. We're ready to go whenever the game does start, if it does."

It didn't.

