Orioles blast Rays, 6-3, behind three home runs to continue power surge

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles faithful at Tropicana Field announced their presence loud and clear Friday.

The “O” during the national anthem was noticeably loud for a road ballpark, although less so given the Tampa Bay Rays’ historically abysmal attendance. A contingent of Baltimore fans sat all over “The Trop” to make up a solid portion of the announced 17,822 in attendance, with their orange shirts standing out among the many empty blue seats and their occasional “Let’s Go O’s” chants taking hold.

The only thing louder was the ball coming off the Orioles’ bats.

Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg each hit homers to lead Baltimore to a 6-3 win over the Rays. Santander struck first with a solo shot in the second, while Mountcastle’s two-run homer in the fifth broke a tie and Westburg’s two-run, opposite-field blast in the eighth provided welcomed insurance.

The power surge is no surprise. Baltimore extended its lead atop MLB’s home run leaderboard, as the Orioles have tallied 98 long balls in 62 games — five more than the New York Yankees. They have five hitters with 10 or more homers, including all three sluggers who went deep Friday as well as Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. The only run the Orioles scored that didn’t cross the plate via homer was on Ramón Urías’ second-inning double.

Cole Irvin was far from remarkable, surrendering eight hits and 10 batted balls above 95 mph. But he worked around those hard hits for another solid start — an early season trend that’s becoming a regular occurrence. Irvin (6-2) allowed three runs (two earned) across 5 2/3 innings. The fact that two earned runs across 5 2/3 frames results in Irvin’s ERA increasing — it’s now 2.87 — is further evidence that he’s not the same pitcher he was last season.

Jacob Webb relieved Irvin with two runners in scoring position in the sixth, escaping the jam with a lineout by José Caballero that left fielder Colton Cowser deftly tracked to catch. Webb stayed in to pitch the seventh, and setupman Yennier Cano and closer Craig Kimbrel followed with scoreless frames to slam the door.

Kimbrel’s three-up, three-down ninth served as a bounce back from his blown save Wednesday. The save is the 14th of his season and 431st of his illustrious career.

The win is the Orioles’ 40th of the season. In 2021, when they went 1-18 against the Rays, Baltimore didn’t win its 40th game until Aug. 26. At 40-22, Baltimore is four games back of the American League-East leading Yankees.

Around the horn

— The Orioles finally announced a starting pitching schedule. After days of an unclear rotation picture, manager Brandon Hyde provided clarity before Friday’s game. Kyle Bradish is getting two extra rest days and will take the ball Saturday, while right-handers Grayson Rodriguez and Corbin Burnes will start on turn Sunday and Monday, respectively. The lack of communication raised questions about Bradish’s health months after the right-hander received platelet-rich plasma injections for a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, but he threw a bullpen session Friday and will pitch Saturday.

— Austin Hays’ X-ray came back negative, Hyde said, but the area around the outfielder’s ribs is still bruised. “It’s pretty sore,” Hyde said. “Glad about the X-ray, that was a relief, honestly.” Hyde said Hays would test out his swing before the game before the skipper would determine his availability in Friday’s game. Hays did not appear in the contest.

— Second baseman Jorge Mateo, who is on the seven-day injured list for concussion symptoms, took ground-balls Friday as part of his ramp up to potentially return next week. Mateo, who was placed on the IL after an incidental hit to the head from a teammate’s bat in the on-deck circle, is still in concussion protocol, Hyde said. He’s eligible to return from the IL on Monday.

— Closer Félix Bautista played catch at Tropicana Field before the game as part of his rehabilitation from the Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery he underwent in October. Bautista, who is expected to miss the entire 2024 season but be healthy for the start of 2025, is normally working out at the team’s facility in nearby Sarasota. “Awesome to see him,” Hyde said. “He looks amazing, he’s in unbelievable shape. I watched him throw, he’s throwing the ball great. Just to have him around, honestly, brings a smile to everybody’s face. Just such a warm guy and everybody loves him. To have him around here, it’s awesome.” Right-hander Tyler Wells was also with the team in St. Petersburg as he prepares to undergo season-ending UCL surgery later this month.

— Triple-A Norfolk infielder Terrin Vavra, who made his MLB debut in 2022 and was on Baltimore’s opening day roster last year, was placed on the IL on Friday with a groin strain, the Orioles said. Vavra’s 2023 campaign was derailed because of shoulder surgery, and now this season is being impacted by injury, too.

____