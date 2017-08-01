Orioles appear to be in holding pattern, but roster crisis looms

The Orioles are three games under .500 this season, but in this year’s parity-fest that is the American League, they’re still on the fringe of the playoff race.

Heading into Tuesday’s action, Baltimore is 6.5 games behind the Yankees in the AL East and only 4.5 behind the second wild-card spot (though there are eight teams fighting for those two spots). Not an ideal position, sure, but the O’s aren’t quite in need-a-miracle territory, either. That said, it’s challenging to figure out exactly how the front office views this team.

Last Friday, they made a trade for starter Jeremy Hellickson, and on Monday, they picked up former No. 1 pick Tim Beckham from the Rays in a minor deal (a sneaky-good move, btw).

On the other hand, dominating closer Zach Britton was absolutely available on the trade market, and everybody knew it. Not exactly a sign that the team’s fully committed to contending this year and next. But then Monday’s non-waiver deadline came and went and the lefty is still in Baltimore. So was Brad Brach, the club’s outstanding setup man/Britton fill-in.

So have the Orioles decided to make a run this year and next year? Hard to tell from their actions. The problem is, as every Orioles fan knows, decision time is coming. Soon. Ten primary contributors to this year’s underachieving team are scheduled to hit the free-agent market either after this season or after next season, including some very big names (more on that in a minute).

The Orioles only have one player (Chris Davis) under contract past 2019, which is nice. But there’s zero chance they’ll be willing or able to shell out the money it would take to keep even half of those guys who will soon become free agents. It made sense that they would try to move some of those players at Monday’s trade deadline to maximize their trade value. Clearly, that didn’t happen.

Let’s look at the looming crisis, position by position.

1B Chris Davis: Owed $23 million a year through 2022; 2B Jonathan Schoop: Club control through 2019

Thoughts: We’ll start with the relatively good news: Davis and Schoop are the type of players who can anchor a playoff-bound lineup, and they’re slated to be in Baltimore at least the next two years. Yes, that’s a lot of money for Davis, but his contract includes a ton of deferred money, which means it won’t totally constrict their budget on a short-term basis. Schoop has become one of baseball’s best second baseman — he has 24 homers and 77 RBIs, with a .304 average and .917 OPS this season — and he’s under control the next couple of years. He will, though, get a healthy bump in arbitration from the $3.475 million he’s making in 2017.



SS J.J. Hardy: $14 million club option for 2018; 3B Manny Machado: Free agent after 2018

Thoughts: Yikes, right? Machado will land a massive contract when he hits free agency; he’s only 24 and he already has a pair of 35-plus home runs seasons. Plus, he’s brilliant defensively. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he signs a deal worth more than $400 million, but it does seem out of the realm of possibility that the Orioles are the team that gives him that deal. So they have to make a decision this offseason — given the longshot odds of signing him to an extension, they almost have to trade him and use that package of prospects to infuse the depleated farm system with elite talent. Hardy has been a fixture at shortstop for the Orioles, though his 2017 has been forgettable — he’s currently on the DL, and has just a .211 average with three home runs in 64 games. It’s probably time for both to move on; don’t be surprised if the Orioles pay Hardy the $2 million buyout and let him become a free agent this offseason.



LF Trey Mancini: He’s a rookie. Arbitration still years away; CF Adam Jones: Free agent after 2018; RF Seth Smith: Free agent after 2017

Thoughts: I don’t think folks outside Baltimore realize how big of a deal Jones’ looming free agency is for the Orioles. All the national talk has focused around Machado and Britton, but Jones is the face of this franchise and the leader in that clubhouse. He’s averaged 27 homers since he made his first All-Star team in 2009 (he’s been an All Star five times) and won the first of his four Gold Glove awards. Jones, who turned 32 on Tuesday and has 19 homers this year, will leave big shoes to fill if he’s not around long-term. As for the other two, Mancini has been a pleasant surprise as a rookie and definitely fits into the long-term plans. Smith was an offseason trade pickup and he’s been fine in his final year before becoming a free agent.



