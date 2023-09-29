Orioles announce new deal that will keep the team at Camden Yards for next 30 years

Another generation of Baltimore Orioles fans can look forward to experiencing the game in the confines of Camden Yards.

At the end of the third inning of Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox, the franchise announced the agreement between the Orioles, the state of Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore (D) and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

Baltimore, which owns the best record in the American League and had already clinched a postseason berth, then clinched the American League East crown with a 2-0 win in the game. The Orioles have 100 wins for the first time since 1980, and the team has secured home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

“The Baltimore Orioles are an institution and an irreplaceable member of the collective family that makes up Charm City,” Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “I am extremely pleased that under this agreement, they will continue to call Oriole Park at Camden Yards — the ballpark that forever changed baseball — home for another generation.”

The Baltimore Orioles and the state of Maryland announced a deal to keep the MLB team at Camden Yards for another 30 years. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The crowd was in a good mood early Thursday, thanks to Anthony Santander's first-inning home run that gave Baltimore a 1-0 lead. Ahead of the fourth inning, the announcement was made on the scoreboard, prompting even more excitement.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened its doors on April 6, 1992, and Baltimore christened it with a 2-0 win over Cleveland. The team's lease was set to expire at the end of this year.