Orioles activate Zach Britton from the disabled list

The Orioles announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, chief among them being the activation of closer Zach Britton from the 60-day disabled list. Starter Chris Tillman was also placed on the paternity list, pitcher Jayson Aquino was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, and infielder Ryan Flaherty was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

Britton, 29, had been out since May 5 with a strained left forearm. To that point, he had recorded the save in all five chances with a 1.00 ERA and a 7/4 K/BB ratio in nine innings. Brad Brach handled save situations in Britton’s absence, going 11-for-14 in save chances with a 3.22 ERA since the beginning of May.

Manager Buck Showalter said that Britton will be eased back into the ninth inning, but he’ll eventually take back his role as the closer.

