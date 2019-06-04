Orioles activate 1B Davis from IL

The Baltimore Orioles activated first baseman Chris Davis from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

Davis hasn't played since May 24 due to a hip injury. He is batting .171 with five homers and 17 RBIs.

Davis began the season with 33 straight hitless at-bats, running his skid to 0-for-54 dating back to last season before breaking through with three hits against the Boston Red Sox on April 13.

The Orioles had a roster opening after optioning catcher Austin Wynns and outfielder Stevie Wilkerson to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday and recalling just one player -- catcher Chance Sisco.

Davis, 33, has 288 career homers in 12 seasons with the Texas Rangers (2008-11) and Orioles. He has hit more than 30 homers four times for Baltimore but had a poor campaign in 2018 -- .168 average with 16 homers and 49 RBIs -- before this year's issues.

--Field Level Media