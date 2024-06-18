Orioles take 4-game road win streak into game against the Yankees

Baltimore Orioles (47-24, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (50-24, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Albert Suarez (3-0, 1.61 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -155, Orioles +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they face the New York Yankees.

New York has a 50-24 record overall and a 22-10 record in home games. The Yankees have the top team ERA in baseball at 3.04.

Baltimore is 47-24 overall and 22-10 on the road. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .249, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 22 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .299 for the Yankees. Jose Trevino is 8-for-29 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 RBI for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 8-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 8-2, .261 batting average, 1.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (wrist), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.