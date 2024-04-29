Will O'Riley win player of the year?

It is not difficult to spot the influence Matt O'Riley has on this Celtic team.

Not only has the 23-year-old stepped up in maturity and leadership this season, but his numbers in terms of goal contributions have also been mightily impressive.

In the Scottish Premiership, O'Riley has 11 goals and 13 assists - only Rangers' James Tavernier has more goal contributions in the top flight this term.

It's these stellar statistics, and his overall grace and technical ability, that have made noise of a move away from Celtic Park grow louder as the season has rolled on.

The Glasgow side managed to fend off interest in January, and will be glad of his services with other key midfielders Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor struggling with injury issues.

O'Riley hasn't been shy of stepping up in big moments too - his penalty at Ibrox and the late, late winner at Fir Park spring to mind.

The Denmark international faces stern competition to be named PFA Scotland player of the year, with Tavernier, Jack Butland and Lawrence Shankland also nominated.

While individual awards would surely be keenly welcomed, his main focus will be ensuring more silverware is added to Celtic's trophy cabinet come the end of the season.