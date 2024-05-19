O'Riley wanted by three Premier League teams - gossip

[BBC]

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has been targeted by English Premier League sides Brighton, Everton and West Ham this summer after his impressive showing in the Premiership this season. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers, Hibs and Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty posted an emotional farewell to Hull City supporters after being one of seven players released by the Tigers. (Instagram)

Rangers could face competition from Red Bull Salzburg, Wolves and Al-Ahly in their bid to sign South Africa teenager Relebohile Mofokeng from Orlando Pirates. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts manager Steven Naismith has warned Lawrence Shankland his 32-goal haul this season may still not be enough to guarantee him a place in Scotland’s starting line-up at Euro 2024. (Sunday Herald)

Ross County winger Josh Sim says he wants to focus on securing Premiership survival with the Dingwall side before finishing talks on a new contract to stay in the Highlands. (Press and Journal)

Former Rangers and Scotland coach Tommy Wilson admits he’s had to returns to Scotland for his career after taking the high-profile technical director’s role at MLS side Charlotte FC. (Sunday Mail)