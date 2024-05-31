O'Riley 'most valued' player in Premiership history

Matt O'Riley has become the most valuable player to have played in the Scottish Premiership, according to transfermarkt.

The Danish midfielder scored 19 goals and picked up 13 assists as Celtic retained the league title and Scottish Cup under Brendan Rodgers.

A stellar campaign for the 23-year-old, who was omitted from Denmark's Euros squad on Thursday, leaves him valued at €20m according to the transfers and market value website.

Kieran Tierney left Celtic for Arsenal in summer 2019 for €27m, but was assigned a market value of just €12.5m.

Elsewhere, Adam Idah's value has increased to €3.5m, Cameron Carter-Vickers is up to €14m and Greg Taylor is now valued at €7.5m.