'O'Riley interests Premier League trio' - gossip

Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are showing an interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, but although Newcastle United and Aston Villa have watched the Denmark 23-year-old in the past, they currently have different priorities. (HITC)

Former England striker Wayne Rooney has confessed he wished he had signed for Celtic during the new Plymouth Argyle manager's playing days. (The Overlap podcast)

