O'Riley? Hart? Scales? - Your views on Celtic's player of the year

[BBC]

We asked you who should be named as Celtic's player of the year, and you've provided a mixed bag in response.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Robert: Matt O'Riley, although I honestly wouldn't be surprised if they where no Hoops players up for Premiership player of the year. Not one has been anywhere near consistent enough. Average at best, all of them.

Steven: Poor season. Brendan Rodgers seems less enthusiastic than his previous time at Celtic. They were a winning team under Ange Postecoglou. This season, they have barely scraped through. Player of the season, by a mile, is Alistair Johnston.

Harry: Champions, with Joe Hart as player of the year.

Brian: Not firing on all cylinders, but everything is now in our own hands. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales have been solid and Scales has been my player of the season.

Vince: Hart. Easily his best season and won us several points. One of the few leaders in the team and he will be missed.

Scott: Celtic have been average since Rodgers returned, with most of our star players struggling. Kyogo Furuhashi has fallen off a cliff, while Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda have spent more time on the physio's table than the pitch. Callum McGregor and others have been in and out. The only one consistently performing to the old Angeball standard all season is player of the year, O'Riley.

Steven: I honestly don’t feel this has been a great season under Rodgers. I have struggled to think of any standout performers this season, therefore probably agree with the choice of O’Riley. That said, he is by no means a certainty to win it this year. If we win the league/double, it could well be the worst Celtic team that I can remember to do so.

Andy: Celtic have not had a player at their top of their game this season. Overall, O'Riley is the only option but even he has had a dip in form. Frankly, the only reason we are in this title race is due to a poor side across the city, not our own success.