Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley believes team-mate James Forrest deserves more respect and a Scotland recall for Euro 2024. (Herald - subscription)

Daniel Kelly has rejected an initial contract offer from Celtic, but the 18-year-old midfielder remains in talks over a new deal. (Sky Sports)

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis says he left Celtic for Atlanta United because the Scottish champions refused to give him a pay rise. (Record)

