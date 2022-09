Associated Press

The offseason optimism surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders following the additions of Davante Adams, Chandler Jones and Josh McDaniels seem in the distant past. The Raiders have lost their first two games of the season, blowing a 20-point halftime lead and 16-point fourth-quarter lead in a 29-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Now, instead of building on last year's playoff berth, the Raiders are just trying to get going in 2022 under a new regime.