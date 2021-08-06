Original Broadway cast of ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ to return for reopening

NEW YORK — All the stars that made the show a blockbuster before the pandemic hit are set to return to “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

Tony Award nominees Daniel J. Watts and Myra Lucretia Taylor are set to join Dawnn Lewis, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Jessica Rush, and more for the Broadway biomusical about the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

As previously announced, Tony nominee Adrienne Warren will return the title role when performances resume Oct. 8 at New York City’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Watts, a versatile showman, reprises his star turn as Ike Turner with veteran Off Broadway theater powerhouse Taylor taking on the role as Gran Georgeanna once again.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Turner from her hometown of Nutbush, Tennessee, to her rise to stardom with her abusive husband Ike Turner during the 1960s and 1970s. The “River Deep Mountain High” singer’s 1980 comeback was one of the best in pop music history.

Warren’s incandescent renditions of Turner’s classics and hit songs, such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Private Dancer” and “(Simply) The Best” are highlights of the production, presented by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, and Tali Pelman, in association with Turner herself.

While the 12-time Tony Award-nominated musical was shuttered over the last year, Turner was the subject of an acclaimed HBO Max documentary, “Tina.”

At 81, she won the fan vote and was named among the class of 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist— 30 years after being inducted in 1991 as a duo with Ike Turner.

