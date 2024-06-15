The origin story behind Kentucky baseball DH Nick Lopez’s handlebar mustache

Kentucky baseball’s batting average leader might be known as much for his mustache as his hitting prowess.

Designated hitter Nick Lopez, who drove in the Wildcats’ first run in the College World Series, leads Kentucky with a .350 batting average through the NCAA Tournament super regional. But his Rollie Fingers-style handlebar mustache was what first drew the attention of UK fans after Lopez transferred from Southern Cal.

“All the fans love it,” Lopez said before the NCAA Tournament. “I love it. The team loves it. So, it’s pretty cool to have it.”

Designated hitter Nick Lopez grew his handlebar mustache to stand out before he developed into one of the best hitters for Kentucky baseball.

Lopez, a native of Santa Ana, California, began his career at Illinois-Chicago. He appeared in 12 games there in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before transferring closer to home at Santa Ana Community College. A first-team all-conference season at Santa Ana was enough to earn him an opportunity at Southern Cal, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Kentucky.

Before he became one of the most visible figures in a colorful Kentucky dugout, Lopez hit .273 in 49 games at USC last season. He was not assured a starting spot for the Wildcats this spring.

Lopez opened the season playing third base and started six games at first base before defensive miscues moved him to designated hitter full-time. A natural right-handed hitter, Lopez started his career as a switch hitter but only hit left handed per his coaches directions at Southern Cal.

Kentucky allowed Lopez to return to switch hitting, a move he credits for his breakout season in college baseball’s toughest conference.

But before he knew he was about to blossom into one of the best hitters in the SEC, Lopez looked for another way to get noticed. The handlebar mustache was born.

“I kind of just wanted to stand out,” he said. “Obviously, I didn’t assume I was going to be a great performer, but I just wanted to stand out in any way I can. Having a stache is one of those things, I guess.”

Lopez has dyed the mustache blue for NCAA Tournament games, making it stand out even more.

But as evidenced by his first-inning RBI single against N.C. State in the College World Series opener, there is much more to the Wildcats’ designated hitter than flashy facial hair.

“I like to use the word hitterish,” UK coach Nick Mingione said of Lopez earlier this season. “He’s the guy that can hit from funny positions. You just have certain guys that can do that. They can take that little three-quarters swing on a ball that’s down or a ball that’s away, and for some reason the ball finds his barrel and it lands where they’re not playing. When you sit there and you just watch the video of him, it’s just like, ‘Man.’

“Then just talking to him. He wanted to play in the SEC. Having the phone call — I believe we were the only SEC school that called him — he wanted the opportunity, and he believed in himself. To want to play in this conference, you better have true and real belief. You better truly believe in yourself.”

During the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky designated hitter Nick Lopez has dyed his handlebar mustache blue.

Can Kentucky baseball overcome first-time jitters in its College World Series debut?

Meet the Wildcats: These Kentucky baseball players could be key in College World Series

How Devin Burkes worked his way from redshirt to one of UK baseball’s most important players

Who is in UK’s College World Series bracket? What you need to know about Omaha format.

This Wildcat is among UK baseball’s most important players regardless of how he pitches