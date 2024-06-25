Orient defender James signs new two-year deal

Tom James has played 120 times for Leyton Orient since joining the club from Hibernian in 2021 [Rex Features]

Leyton Orient defender Tom James has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.

The 28-year-old Welshman has made 120 appearances for the O's since arriving in 2021, scoring nine goals.

He played 41 times as Orient won the League Two title with 91 points in 2022-23.

The O's finished 11th in League Two last season, 11 points off a play-off place.

"There was a lot of positives from last season in our first season back in League One," James told the club's website.

"We solidified ourselves in the league, and I think we were unlucky to fall off a little bit in the end.

"We showed last season we can go toe-to-toe with the bigger teams in this league, and we had some great results. There's no reason why we can't have more times like that again this season, and we go into the season full of confidence."

James began his career at Cardiff City before joining Yeovil Town in 2017 and then moving to Scotland with Hibernian in 2019.

He spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic and Salford City before joining Orient.

The League One fixtures for 2024-25 are due to be announced on Wednesday.