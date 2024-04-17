Organizers want breakdancing at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Boomboxes could be considered sports equipment at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Organizers want breakdancing to become an Olympic sport, in hopes of appealing to younger audiences, The Associated Press reported.

However, the final decision on which events will be showcased during the Summer Games won't come for a while. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will make the call after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Still, the proposal to include breakdancing was applauded as a milestone by those who practice the style of dance. "It's a victory for us," said Mounir Biba, a prominent breakdancer in France, the AP reported. "Even if it goes no further, we'll still have won."

Many hope inclusion in the summer games will boost global acceptance of breakdancing as a competitive sport.

"There's simply no doubt about the athletic aspects of the discipline," Biba said.

Breakdancing, which was featured at the Youth Olympic Games last year, consists of solo or teams of "breakers" facing off in battles. The different teams take turns showing off their dance moves and acrobatic tricks. A judging panel picks the winners.

Climbing, surfing and skateboarding will all make their Olympic debuts at the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, sports like karate and squash, which lobbied for spots, were out of luck, Tony Estanguet, the head of Paris' organizing committee, announced on Thursday, the AP reported.

France's b-boy Martin competes during a battle at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 8, 2018. / Credit: Getty

Escaped circus elephant, Viola, stops traffic in Montana city

Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Cat rescued from Dubai floodwaters amid historic weather event