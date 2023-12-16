"Organized chaos": Guthrie's big third quarter rallies Bluejays to victory vs. Carl Albert

MIDWEST CITY — Nathan Pennypacker terms it “organized chaos.”

The first-year Guthrie boys’ basketball coach inherited a senior-laden group fresh off a losing season. But with a fast-paced, frenetic style of ball that promotes athleticism and allows for creativity — provided his guys are where they are supposed to be on the floor — Pennypacker has guided the Bluejays to a perfect 7-0 record through the season’s first two weeks.

“We’re playing different, we’re letting them play free,” Pennypacker said after Guthrie used a second-half rally to upend Carl Albert, 56-48, in a Class 5A District 1 game Friday night at Carl Albert High School. “Our offense looks a little chaotic. We have some rules that we have. But to us, it looks normal.”

Guthrie’s revamped philosophy was on full display during the pivotal third quarter. After trailing at halftime, 24-17, the Bluejays scored the first 15 points of a third quarter in which they outscored Carl Albert, 22-5.

“It was our defense,” Guthrie senior point guard Braydon Morgan said. “That quarter we got a lot of steals and played a lot of hard defense. Helping and rebounding. All that. That really helped us get that lead.”

The Guthrie lead ballooned to as large as 46-31 early in the fourth quarter before Carl Albert made a frantic late charge. Senior Alex Clark led the Bluejays (7-0, 4-0 Class 5A District 1) with 17 points, including four baskets in the third frame and five important free throws in the fourth.

It was another fantastic performance in what is quickly becoming a breakout season for Clark, who garnered Most Valuable Player honors as Guthrie steamrolled through last weekend’s tournament at Community Christian.

“Getting to the basket, knocking down free throws,” Clark said. “Just making the wide-open shots.”

It was there at the Community Christian Classic when Clark realized that this was going to be a different Guthrie squad this season.

“We were just blowing out everybody,” Clark said. “Chemistry was just clicking.”

The Guthrie turnaround has undoubtedly been bolstered by an experienced roster that has four seniors – Clark, Morgan, Nate Benford and Tyrone Beatty – in its starting lineup, plus another upperclassman in reserve Jaylen Harper.

“Your take your pick,” Pennypacker said of his seniors. “I think they all do a pretty good job. We set a standard of what we are supposed to do and how we are supposed to act and they have all taken that and ran with it. So all of our seniors, and even some of our underclassmen, get it.”

Benford added 10 points for Guthrie, as did freshman Kolson Smedley. Steven Anderson led Carl Albert (2-2, 2-2) with 13 points.

Guthrie — which has not qualified for the state tournament since 2012 — now takes its unblemished record into the winter layoff. When the schedule resumes Jan. 4 at the Weatherford Tournament, the Bluejays will not be sneaking up on anyone.

Through the December portion of the schedule, it is clear it is up to the challenge.

“This is a good win because usually we don’t really beat Carl Albert,” Morgan said. “So this is a good win for our morale. This really helped us out in other games that we are going to have. We can beat good teams.”

Rousing rally for Carl Albert girls

Ausha Moore drives as the Carl Albert Lady Titans play the Will Rogers Lady Ropers during the Class 5A Girls State Basketball Championship Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center on March 8, 2023 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

In need of a vigorous response, the Carl Albert girls’ basketball team turned up the defensive pressure.

Through the first two-plus quarters of a Class 5A District 1 game against Guthrie, the Titans could not make shots and were on the wrong end of a 21-10 deficit. In order to halt Guthrie’s mounting momentum, Carl Albert Coach Kyle Richey directed his players to make life difficult on Guthrie’s ball handlers.

“We’re not very big,” Carl Albert Coach Kyle Richey said. “We have to rely on that. We just can’t let teams walk the ball up the court because we really don’t have any size.”

The tactic worked to stunning perfection. The Titans (6-1, 3-1 Class 5A District 1) used a 17-3 explosion to corral the lead for good and closed the game with 32 of 40 points as it smothered the Bluejays, 42-29, Friday night at Carl Albert High School.

“I think we always had it, it was just about putting the pieces together,” Carl Albert senior Ausha Moore said. “I come from a team the past three years where we had great chemistry. I feel like now I am kind of the outlier with the four sophomores (Skylar Anderson, Jakary Brown, Essence Curry, Audrey Plunkett), so it is just about them finding their pace and I follow along with them. The bench really kept us in it and just believing in each other that eventually we were going to make shots.”

Moore – a University of North Texas softball signee – scored 10 of her game-high 15 points during the pivotal second-half stretch, while Brown chipped in 11.

The victory was reminiscent of Carl Albert’s 55-45 victory Dec. 9 in the finals of the Duncan Tournament against Tuttle, a game in which the Titans trailed by 19 points.

“Never give up,” Richey said. “We could have laid down and quit. That is not what this group is about. They have a lot of heart and fight in them.”

Mariah Dightman paced Guthrie (2-5, 1-3) with 14 points.

