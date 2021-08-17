Organika Vodka Makes a Splash, Signing a Three-Year Partnership with the Miami Dolphins and HardRock Stadium

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Organika is proud to announce a three-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins, introducing Dolphins fans and Hard Rock Stadium attendees to the cool, refreshing taste of Siberia for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 football seasons.

For a city that has no shortage of intrepid entertainment, Organika promises to be a spirited addition to the Dolphins' home game experience at Hard Rock Stadium as the new go-to well vodka. Attendees with club seating or suite access will also have exclusive access to the award-winning Organika Life.

There were multiple ties to the Dolphin's organization that drew in Organika as a superior partner. As Miami hosted Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020, Hard Rock Stadium transitioned to aluminum cups for its spirits to reduce plastic waste. Organika is developing a completely biodegradable bottle that will be featured in the stadium and will work in-step with the Dolphins to reduce the stadium's overall carbon footprint.

"We are delighted to become the official partner of the Miami Dolphins, as we have a lot in common. Most importantly, we share the philosophy of working hard in the pursuit of leadership and permanent perfection of our craft." - Organika

Game-goers will find the Organika mobile bar at the Southeast Entrance 100 Level. 200 Level Club and Suite guests will also enjoy a fully branded Organika bar. Organika advertisements will appear on digital banners throughout the stadium, and fans anywhere are encouraged to follow on social media for Dolphins x Organika exclusive content.

Organika is honored to represent such a historic franchise.

Organika is an authentic Russian vodka that is distributed in 19 countries around the world. Organika features three cornerstone products including Organika, Organika Life, and Organika White Truffle. Organika is dedicated to the conservation of rare and endangered species of animals, contributing a portion of annual proceeds to partner conservation organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund, the Amur Tiger Center, and many others. Learn more at https://organika.vodka/en/.

Story continues

CONTACT:

Kimberly Saavedra

Marketing Manager, Organika

+1 562 457 7833

kim@organika.vodka

SOURCE: Organika Vodka





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660003/Organika-Vodka-Makes-a-Splash-Signing-a-Three-Year-Partnership-with-the-Miami-Dolphins-and-HardRock-Stadium



