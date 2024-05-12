Organ Mountain baseball beats Hobbs to advance to NMAA 5A quarterfinals

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — The Organ Mountain High School baseball team earned the series sweep over Hobbs after a 7-1 game two victory at the Field of Dreams on Saturday.

With the series win, Organ Mountain punched its ticket to the quarterfinals round of the NMAA 5A baseball championships.

Organ Mountain baseball advances to the second round of the NMAA state tournament. Go Knights! pic.twitter.com/AKfCWzJhk1 — Organ Mountain High School (@OrganMountainHS) May 11, 2024

16-seed Mayfield was knocked out of the championships after getting swept by La Cueva, the top-seeded team in the 5A bracket.

12-seed Las Cruces High also swept in the opening round of the championships. The Bulldawgs were swept by 5-seed Sandia.

10-seed Centennial fell to 7-seed Carlsbad in two games as well.

In 4A, 12-seed Santa Teresa was swept by 5-seed Artesia.

In the 3A bracket, 6-seed Ruidoso advanced to the quarterfinals beating 11-seed Sandia Prep in two games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.