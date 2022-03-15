Oren Burks says he’s signing with the 49ers

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Teams aren’t allowed to announce the signing of free agents from other teams until Wednesday afternoon, but there’s nothing stopping from players from spilling the beans.

Linebacker Oren Burks did just that on Tuesday. Burks took to Twitter to say that he’ll be joining the 49ers after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Packers.

According to multiple reports, it is a two-year, $5 million deal.

Burks has started seven times since joining the Packers as a 2018 third-round pick, but the majority of his playing time has come on special teams. He has 92 tackles, a half-sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Oren Burks says he’s signing with the 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

