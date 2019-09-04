Oren Burks, Darrius Shepherd out for Packers on Thursday night

The Packers had a lot of players listed on their injury report this week, but only three of them merited designations for Thursday night’s game against the Bears.

Inside linebacker Oren Burks has been ruled out with the pectoral injury he suffered during the preseason. Ty Summers and the newly acquired B.J. Goodson are expected to fill in for Burks while he recovers.

The Packers also ruled out wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. The undrafted rookie is one of six wideouts on the 53-man roster at the moment.

Cornerback Ka’dar Hollman is listed as questionable with a neck injury, but cornerbacks Kevin King and Tramon Williams avoided designations after being listed as limited in practice the last couple of days.