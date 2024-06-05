Orel Mangala to remain at Lyon as Forest loan deal becomes permanent

Orel Mangala (26) will stay at Olympique Lyonnais as Les Gones look set to turn his loan deal into a permanent one, reports Florian Plettenberg.

The Belgian, who was named in Domenico Tedesco’s squad for the forthcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, joined Lyon on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the end of the January transfer window, made eight appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring twice and impressing as Pierre Sage’s side secured a sixth place finish and European football for next season.

The new contract will run into 2027, however it is understood that the player is open to a move to a bigger club should a potential suitor come in for him after the Euros.

Belgium have been drawn in a favourable group for the tournament, alongside Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine, who they will play in that order starting on June 17th in Frankfurt.

GFFN | Jack McArdle