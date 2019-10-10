Oregon's uniform combo is BRIGHT for Friday night

With redemption on their mind, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks will be sporting all yellow against Colorado on Friday at 7 p.m in Eugene, Ore. Duck fans are encouraged to wear yellow in Autzen Stadium on Friday.

Oregon's "Nike Vapor Fusion" uniform is celebrating its 20th anniversary of their partnership with Nike. The winged helmets are back and the jerseys feature large "Mighty Oregon" font resembling last season's "Oregon Football 2.0" uniform with slight differences. The addition of Nightmare Green is the biggest change while notably no black set was released (yet).

Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) is the only remaining team in the North Division without a conference loss and looking to stay atop of the North standings. A win would improve Oregon to 3-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013. The Ducks dominating defense is yielding just 9.8 points per game, best in the Pac-12 and sixth in the nation.

