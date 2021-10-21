Oregon's Travis Dye speaks with Bruce Feldman on his return to Southern California, executing offensively ahead of UCLA matchup and the story behind his mustache
Oregon running back Travis Dye catches up with Bruce Feldman to discuss his return to Southern California ahead of the ESPN College Football GameDay matchup between No. 10 Oregon and UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 23. The two further break down Oregon's explosive offensive play-calling, the roots behind his well-known mustache and where his focus lies outside the gridiron. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news & updates.