Oregon's Travis Dye speaks with Bruce Feldman on his return to Southern California, executing offensively ahead of UCLA matchup and the story behind his mustache

Associated Press

Ed Orgeron enters the first of his final five regular season games as LSU coach after he and the school agreed on Sunday that he would not return after this season. The move comes after the Tigers halted a two-game slide with a 49-42 victory over then-No. 20 Florida behind Tyrion Davis-Price’s school-record 287 yards rushing. Orgeron’s dismissal comes 17 games after he and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow led LSU to an unbeaten national championship after the 2019 season.