Oregon's Ryan Walk chats with Bruce Feldman about playing for his hometown school, being a former-walk-on, and more

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ryan Walk caught up with Bruce Feldman to discuss playing for his dream school, becoming a starter, what he would tell his younger self, the College Football Playoff rankings, the Washington game, and more.

