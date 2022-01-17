Oregon's Will Richardson named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week

Gold and Black

No. 4 Purdue landed its biggest and most consequential win of the season on Monday afternoon, answering every rally No. 17 Illinois had to offer and winning 96-88 in double overtime. This was a hump Purdue had to get over, beating this Illinois group. A few seasons ago, the Boilermakers visited the State Farm Center and managed just 37 points in one of the ugliest losses of the modern era at Purdue.