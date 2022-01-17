Oregon's Will Richardson named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Oregon's Will Richardson was named the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Monday, Jan. 17. Richardson averaged 18.0 points on 50 percent shooting (18-36), 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in Oregon's 3-0 week on the road, including 22.0 points as the Ducks became the first team in Pac-12 history to sweep a Conference road trip against AP Top 5 opponents.