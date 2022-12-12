Oregon's Will Richardson earns Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, presented by Nextiva, after first triple-double

Oregon's Will Richardson was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Dec. 12. Richardson recorded the first triple-double in Oregon men's program history since 2002 with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Saturday's 78-65 victory over Nevada. He became the first Pac-12 player to reach totals of 19p/10r/11a since Arizona's Damon Stoudamire (32/12/14) in 1995. Richardson shot 7-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-7 behind the arc. This is his third career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor (1/3/22, 1/17/22), tied for the fourth-most in program history and one shy of matching record four (Dillon Brooks, Chris Duarte, Blair Rasmussen).