Oregon's Penei Sewell wins Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honors

After helping Oregon throw for over 300 yards and rush for more than 200 yards for the second time this season in a 35-3 win over Montana, during which he recorded 11 knockdowns and didn't allow a hurry, pressure, hit or sack on quarterback Justin Herbert, sophomore Penei Sewell wins Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week Honors. Sewell was the highest-graded offensive lineman in the nation for Week 3 by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 90.9 over 78 snaps played at left tackle, and also had the highest pass-blocking grade in the nation by PFF at 91.4.

